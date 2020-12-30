Emma RobertsLori LoughlinKardashianCeleb Gift Guide2020 Year in ReviewPhotosVideos

Why The Real Housewives of Potomac Won 2020

Moments like Karen Huger's homecoming parade appearance cemented The Real Housewives of Potomac as one of the best shows of the year.

Strip away all of the drama, and season five of The Real Housewives of Potomac was still one for the books.

That's because the group of housewives that reside in and around the affluent Maryland town—Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Karen Huger, Monique Samuels, Candiace Dillard and Wendy Osefo—are a genuine joy to watch even when they're just casually chatting at, say, a housewarming party.

Of course, this is a Real Housewives franchise we're talking about, so said housewarming party may or may not involve singing telegram invitations and the hostess making a Beyoncé-inspired entrance. Ridiculous? Yes, but all the more fun to watch.

And if there's one thing we needed in 2020, it was fun. So throughout the year, we got our fair share by escaping to the Potomac world of European getaways and honorary parades. We hung out with T'Challa the parrot, laughed alongside Gizelle and Robyn as Karen did her best Wendy impersonation and attended parties based around the unique combination of diamonds and denim.

All that's to say, RHOP basically saved 2020. 

So in honor of the year's end, we're looking back at the best moments season five had to offer. Keep scrolling to remind yourself why you love The Real Housewives of Potomac, or if you've yet to experience the show's genius, let this finally be enough to convince you to binge past seasons on Peacock.

Bravo
Introducing Wendy Osefo

Dr. Wendy Osefo was the newest addition to the cast of The Real Housewives of Potomac, and she certainly made an impression throughout the show's fifth season. From the beginning, it was clear that the professor, political analyst and entrepreneur wasn't one to mess with, and while she did catch some flak for mentioning her many degrees on more than one occassion, Wendy eventually found her place in the group and fit right in with Karen HugerGizelle Bryant, Robyn Dixon, Monique SamuelsAshley Darby and Candiace Dilliard Bassett.

Instagram
T'Challa's Breakout Season

T'Challa, Monique's African grey parrot, stole the show every time he caught the attention of the RHOP cameras. Sure, he had some momentary beef with Wendy. And yes, T'Challa and Karen don't exactly get along. But there's no denying that he was one of the best parts of season five!

Bravo
The Iconic Housewarming Invitations

The Grand Dame had made her return to Potomac and she wanted everyone to know it. However, a run-of-the-mill housewarming party wasn't going to do the trick.

So Karen went above and beyond, starting with the video invitations that showed her sitting alongside a medieval-dressed male model as he belted out a song. "The Hugers are back in town and everyone should know it / Bubbles will be flowing and smiles you should be showing," he sang, much to the ladies' amusement. "To boogie down when we meet / Dress is cocktail chic / You are invited to the Huger Potomac home!"

Instagram
...And the Iconic Housewarming Entrance

Karen made her grand entrance into the aforementioned housewarming party the best way possible: by channeling Beyoncé. Stepping into her guests' view, Karen could be seen donning a pink suit and Formation-style hat. The whole soiree was an ode to Queen Bey's 2019 Coachella festival performance, so it only made sense that Karen then proceeded to do a little dance.  

Instagram
Wendy's Inspirational Event

Wine with Wendy is just as memorable an event as Karen's housewarming party, but for very different reasons. The doctor described the occasion as "a gathering of Black women who are movers and shakers in the DMV area, getting together to make positive changes in our community," and it was exactly that. By hosting the event and inviting the RHOP ladies, Wendy highlighted important social and political issues, and most of all, why people should vote in their local and federal elections. 

Instagram
Diamonds and Denim

Say what you want about Candiace and Chris Bassett's denim and diamond themed one-year anniversary party—it was unique nonetheless! Plus, in addition to all of the very specific fashion, the gathering gave us a Charisse Jackson-Jordan sighting, Karen's impromptu speech and plenty of jokes about the cash bar.

Instagram
Portugal Shenanigans

A lot went down on the RHOP ladies' trip to Portugal—including Karen almost spoiling Juan Dixon's plans to propose to Robyn—but there's one moment in particular that every Housewives fan should be able to look back at and laugh: the classic fake-bug-in-the-bed prank. Wendy was the one to fall victim to it as the other women watched with a little help from production, and yes, she of course screamed upon discovering the plastic critter.

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Karen's Hometown Celebration

"Karen is home!" the housewife herself yelled while being driven through a parade in her hometown. "My people!"

The Grand Dame, along with Ashley and Gizelle, had traveled to Surry, Virginia for the annual homecoming parade, and we'd be lying if we said the whole thing didn't bring a tear to our eyes. Even Gizelle admitted as much! "I have no idea why she's in a parade. But you know what? I'm seeing her from a different lens 100 percent now because she was able to leave this little town," the RHOP star said in a confessional. "She made it out. She married well. She has started her own perfume line. She is in their mind Beyoncé."

Instagram
Juan Dixon's Proposal

Robyn and Juan Dixon's holiday celebration quickly morphed into an engagement party after the basketball coach popped the question for a second time. Taking the stage in front of family and friends, he launched into a heartwarming speech. "Robyn has been my rock, my mountain, for so many years, through the ups and the downs," he began. "The mother of our beautiful boys, Cory and Carter."

"And Robyn, I want to do something real quick," Juan continued, getting down on one knee. "As you all know, Robyn and I tried this once before. It didn't work out. I was young and dumb. I appreciate you so much, and I want to try this for a second time. Will you marry me?"

photos
The Official Ranking of The Real Housewives

(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

