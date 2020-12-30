Selena Gomez Slams Facebook For Allowing Spread of Coronavirus Misinformation

Watch : Selena Gomez Reflects on "Bittersweet" 2020 Full of Success

Selena Gomez's war against Facebook rages on.

On Tuesday, Dec. 29, the 28-year-old pop star slammed the company for allegedly allowing false claims about the coronavirus vaccines to spread on social media.

Linking to a video of the CEO of the nonprofit group the Center for Countering Digital Hate, Gomez tweeted, "Scientific disinformation has and will cost lives. @Facebook said they don't allow lies about COVID and vaccines to be spread on their platforms. So how come all of this is still happening? Facebook is going to be responsible for thousands of deaths if they don't take action now!"

Earlier this month, Facebook announced on its blog that it was "combating COVID-19 misinformation across our apps." The company also said it "will start removing false claims about these vaccines that have been debunked by public health experts on Facebook and Instagram," adding, "This is another way that we are applying our policy to remove misinformation about the virus that could lead to imminent physical harm."