Selena Gomez Accuses Facebook and Instagram of "Tolerating This Hate" Seen on Social Media

Selena Gomez remains fed up with some of the content she's been seeing recently on social media.

The star shared her concerns on Twitter on Wednesday, Dec. 2 by retweeting a post from the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), a London-based nonprofit focused on lobbying tech firms to eliminate users who disseminate content that it perceives as harmful.

The CCDH's Nov. 23 tweet included a number of accounts that the group refers to as "selling racist products on Facebook and Instagram." The message continued, "Facebook has left these pages online, despite being told about them 3 days ago. @Facebook, please remove this neo-Nazi network in full, now."

This prompted Selena to respond, "I'm speechless. @Facebook @Instagram how are you tolerating this hate? There's still accounts there even though you have been notified!!"

E! News has reached out to Facebook and Instagram for comment.

This is not the first time that the UNICEF ambassador has expressed her ire regarding the social-media landscape. In September, she took to her Instagram Story to share a DM she had sent to Facebook executives Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg.