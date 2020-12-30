Emma RobertsLori LoughlinKardashianCeleb Gift Guide2020 Year in ReviewPhotosVideos

Tyrese Gibson and Wife Samantha Break Up After 4 Years of Marriage

Tyrese Gibson and wife Samantha Lee Gibson shared a joint statement announcing their split on Dec. 29. Scroll on to read their message.

By Jess Cohen Dec 30, 2020 12:55 PMTags
BreakupsDivorcesTyrese GibsonCouplesCelebrities
Watch: Tyrese Gibson Gushes Over Wife at BET Awards

Tyrese Gibson and Samantha Lee Gibson are going their separate ways. 

The Fast & Furious actor took to social media on Tuesday, Dec. 29, to announce the couple's split after about four years of marriage. "We have decided to make a statement of a painful and significant development in our lives. After much thought, consideration, and prayer, We unfortunately have made the difficult decision to officially separate & divorce," the joint statement began. "Our intention is to remain the best of friends & strong coparents."

Tyrese and Samantha, who tied the knot on Valentine's Day in 2017, share a 2-year-old daughter named Soraya.

"We feel incredibly blessed to have found each other and deeply grateful for the 4 years we have been married to each other," the duo's statement continued. "Our journey together has been a ride of both ups & downs, but it's a journey that neither of us would have chosen to take with anyone else."

photos
2020 Celebrity Breakups

Tyrese and Samantha went on to say that they have "so much" love and respect for each other.

"We both have grown tremendously within this relationship; we have shared so many beautiful memories and moments, and we also look forward to see the amazing futures we have ahead of us individually," their statement noted. "As if 2020 hasn't already been extremely grueling and challenging to us all we wanted to mutually speak on this now to keep this energy in 2020 and not take this energy into 2021."

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

Trending Stories

1

Wow! Big Brother’s Cody Nickson Debuts His Body Transformation

2

Bachelorette Tayshia Jokes She Has to "Spruce Up" Zac's "Bachelor Pad"

3

Reese Witherspoon Was "Flummoxed" by Ex Ryan's Money Comment at Oscars

The duo concluded their statement by asking, "We would really appreciate your most sincere prayers and to respect our privacy at this time as we deal with the reality of where we are."

In addition to Soraya, Tyrese is also dad to 13-year-old daughter Shayla, who he shares with his ex-wife Norma Mitchell.

Trending Stories

1

Wow! Big Brother’s Cody Nickson Debuts His Body Transformation

2

Bachelorette Tayshia Jokes She Has to "Spruce Up" Zac's "Bachelor Pad"

3

Reese Witherspoon Was "Flummoxed" by Ex Ryan's Money Comment at Oscars

4

When Onscreen Kisses Go Really Wrong

5

Why Ryan Sutter Doesn't Regret Asking for Help Amid Mystery Illness

Latest News

15 Nostalgic Board Games We Can't Stop Playing

Tyrese Gibson and Wife Samantha Break Up After 4 Years of Marriage

Exclusive

10 Things You Didn't Know About Elizabeth Berkley Lauren

21 Pop Culture Events to Look Forward to in 2021

When Onscreen Kisses Go Really Wrong

Russell Wilson Shares Moving Tribute to Kobe and GiGi: "There's Hope"

5 Outrageous Moments From the Latest Celebrity Game Face