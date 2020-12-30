Lindsey Vonn and P.K. Subban Break Up After 3 Years Together

Watch : Lindsey Vonn Shows Off Huge Emerald Engagement Ring

In the game of love, this is a tough loss to report.

After nearly three years together, Lindsey Vonn, 36, and P.K. Subban, 31, have broken up and ended their engagement.

"Over the past 3 years, PK and I have had some incredible times together," Lindsey wrote on Instagram on Tuesday, Dec. 29. "He is a kind, good man, and someone I respect a great deal."

The former Olympic athlete added, "However, after much consideration, we have decided to move forward separately. We will always remain friends and love each other immensely. We ask that you please respect our privacy during this time."

P.K., who is a defenseman on the New Jersey Devils hockey team, also confirmed the split on social media. "Lindsey is one of the most kind and caring people I know," he shared. "I will always treasure our time as a couple together and the many laughs we shared."