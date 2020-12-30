Emma RobertsLori LoughlinKardashianCeleb Gift Guide2020 Year in ReviewPhotosVideos

Lindsey Vonn and P.K. Subban Break Up After 3 Years Together

Former Olympian Lindsey Vonn and NHL player P.K. Subban have called off their engagement. Get the details on their surprise split.

By Mike Vulpo Dec 30, 2020 12:03 AM
In the game of love, this is a tough loss to report.

After nearly three years together, Lindsey Vonn, 36, and P.K. Subban, 31, have broken up and ended their engagement.

"Over the past 3 years, PK and I have had some incredible times together," Lindsey wrote on Instagram on Tuesday, Dec. 29. "He is a kind, good man, and someone I respect a great deal."

The former Olympic athlete added, "However, after much consideration, we have decided to move forward separately. We will always remain friends and love each other immensely. We ask that you please respect our privacy during this time."

P.K., who is a defenseman on the New Jersey Devils hockey team, also confirmed the split on social media. "Lindsey is one of the most kind and caring people I know," he shared. "I will always treasure our time as a couple together and the many laughs we shared."

Last August, fans learned that the couple was engaged, close to two years after first meeting at the 2017 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards. In fact, Lindsey proposed to P.K. during Christmas 2019. 

"Right off the bat, I knew he was different," Lindsey told Vogue. "But I'd been married before, so I was pretty hesitant to let myself think that I could find someone that I would want to be married to again."

She continued, "After a few months of dating, I knew he was the one I wanted to be with though."

Ultimately, the couple showed little to no signs that there was trouble in the relationship, like when P.K. recently celebrated Lindsey's gig as co-host of the Sports Illustrated Awards.

As he wrote on Dec. 18, "Congrats @lindseyvonn on hosting the first ever @sportsillustrated sportsperson of the year awards!" But when P.K. posted photos from Christmas with his family, Lindsey was noticeably missing.

"There are people in life that deserve to be with good people," the NHL player previously told Vogue. "They have that person who takes care of them and makes them smile, and she deserves to be with someone who loves her more than anything else in the world, and I do."

