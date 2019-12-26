Lindsey Vonn Proposes to Fiancé P.K. Subban on Christmas

by emily belfiore | Thu., Dec. 26, 2019 6:17 AM
Lindsey Vonn celebrated Christmas with another proposal!
Months after getting engaged to her longtime love P.K. Subban, the Olympian revealed that she popped the question on Wednesday and gifted her fiancé an engagement ring of his own.
"Merry Christmas and happy holidays everyone!! On our 2 year anniversary I returned the favor and asked PK to marry me... and he said yes," she wrote on Instagram, sharing a picture of herself and the pro NHL player donning matching pajamas posing with their fur babies. "We talk about equality but actions speak louder than words. Men should get engagement rings too and this is what PK deserves. Can't wait to marry you babe #merrychristmas #happyanniversary #equality #raisethebar."
Subban asked the retired alpine ski racer to marry him in August with a stunning emerald engagement ring. While attending the MTV Video Music Awards in October, the couple opened up about their engagement with E! News.
"I was like, 'Are you freaking kidding me?'" Vonn told E! News' Carissa Culiner as she recalled the moment Subban proposed. "Like I thought he was joking, and then I saw the ring..."
"And then I just broke down, I was crying the whole time," she continued. "[Saying] 'oh my god, this is not a joke—this is not a drill! This is real!' It was the full ugly cry."
Speaking with Vogue in August, Vonn, who was married to Thomas Vonn from 2007 to 2013, gushed over her husband-to-be and shared that she knew he was the one almost instantly.
"Right off the bat, I knew he was different," Vonn told the outlet. "But I'd been married before, so I was pretty hesitant to let myself think that I could find someone that I would want to be married to again."
She added, "After a few months of dating, I knew he was the one I wanted to be with though."
For the New Jersey Devils hockey player, the feeling is mutual. "Lindsey's the best thing that's ever happened to me," he shared with Vogue. "There are people in life that deserve to be with good people. They have that person who takes care of them and makes them smile, and she deserves to be with someone who loves her more than anything else in the world, and I do."
Congrats to the happy couple—again!
