Emma Roberts Is a Mom! Look Back at Her Road to Parenthood With Garrett Hedlund

After E! News confirmed Emma Roberts gave birth to her first child with Garrett Hedlund, revisit the celebrity couple's private love story.

Watch: Celebrity Pandemic Pregnancies: Emma Roberts, Morgan Stewart & More

For Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund, 2020 is ending on a high note. 

E! News confirmed on Monday, Dec. 28 that the American Horror Story star and her actor beau recently welcomed a baby boy. According to TMZ, the proud 'rents named their bundle of joy Rhodes

"Everyone is healthy," a source close to the couple shared with us. 

Baby Rhodes marks the first child for both Emma, 29,  and Garrett, 36, whose relationship initially made headlines in March 2019. And as far as celebrity romances are concerned, Emma and Garrett continue to keep details about their love story close to the vest. 

Emma has, however, kept fans up to date on her pregnancy, plus, there's been no shortage of maternity style inspo. During an October appearance on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, the star said she and her Scream Queens co-stars bonded over their shared experience as moms-to-be. 

"It's been really amazing to have support being pregnant during this time and to have it be, it was like people I'm so close to and it's been amazing," Emma gushed. "And I mean, I just, we couldn't have planned it better, honestly."

photos
Check Out Emma Roberts' Chic Pregnancy Style

Look back at Emma and Garrett's parenthood journey in our gallery below: 

Bauer-Griffin / SplashNews.com
Romance Rumors

March 2019: Following Emma's breakup from longtime love Evan Peters, the actress started dating Garrett. A source told E! News at the time that Emma and her actress beau started spending time together in various "social settings," before things began to turn "romantic." The insider added, "They have gone on a few casual dates and are exploring a relationship, but it is definitely not anything serious yet."

Bruce/javiles/4CRNS / BACKGRID
Easter Celebration

April 2019: Emma and Garrett are spotted shopping for Easter baskets ahead of a holiday celebration.

BG015/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Summer Lovin'

August 2019: The new couple held hands while out together in Los Angeles, officially confirming their romance.

TheImageDirect.com
PDA

October 2019: The stars kept close while out for a bite to eat in Southern California.

Instagra
Baby on Board

June 2020: Reports surfaced stating Emma and Garrett are expecting their first child. The couple did not immediately comment on the speculation, but Emma's mom wrote on Instagram that she's "very excited" about her daughter's pregnancy.

Instagra
Expecting a Son

August 2020: Emma and Garrett officially confirm her pregnancy on Instagram. "Me...and my two favorite guys," Emma captioned her post with Garrett and her baby bump, hinting that they're expecting a son.

Instagram
Shower Time

October 2020: Emma and Garrett's inner circle, which includes Kristen Stewart and Camila Morrone, gathered for a small baby shower. So grateful to my family and pod for making my pregnancy feel so celebrated during such wild times," she shared on Instagram. 

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Putting His Health First

November 2020: News broke in November that the actor sought treatment for alcohol abuse following a DUI arrest months prior. An insider explained that Garrett's personal turmoil "wasn't something that actually threatened a split between them," adding that "Emma is committed when she's with someone and they are both conscious that it will take work."

Instagram
Oh, Baby!

December 2020: Emma and Garrett officially became parents after welcoming their newborn son on Dec. 27. The stars reportedly named him Rhodes

