Khloe Kardashian Shares Photos of Sweet Christmas Celebrations With Daughter True Thompson

By Allison Crist Dec 25, 2020 1:41 AM
Watch: Khloe Kardashian Finds Name Typo on Old Christmas Card

Christmas Eve and the holiday season in general looks a lot different for the Kardashian-Jenner family this year, but Khloe Kardashian seems to be celebrating in the most perfect way possible.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Thursday, Dec. 24 with a series of photos of her and Tristan Thompson's adorable daughter, 2-year-old True Thompson. While the pair would normally be getting ready for the famous family's annual Christmas Eve party—where they've stunned in matching ensembles two years in a row—this year's bash was canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic

So instead of preparing for a night of partying, the mother-daughter duo is spending some (festive!) quality time together. The sweet snapshots show a masked-up Khloe and smiley True decorating cookies and playing around with life-size gingerbread people.

"Merry Christmas Eve!!!!" the Good American founder captioned the gallery of pics. "Moments with my True!! The sweetest!! Gingerbread house creations and plenty of candy eating!"

photos
Kardashians' Christmas Cards Throughout the Years

Khloe labeled the Instagram post's location as Lookout Farm, which is in Natick, Massachusetts.

Instagram

Tristan wasn't pictured, but last week, Khloe was spotted with him in nearby Boston, where he recently relocated as part of his two-year $19 million deal to play basketball for the Boston Celtics. 

On the Instagram post, he made sure to show his daughter some love. "Tutu!!!!!!!!" the NBA player wrote, alongside red heart and heart-eye emojis.

See all of the heartwarming Christmas Eve photos below, along with more pics of Khloe and True.

Watch
True Thompson's Most Memorable Moments
Instagram
Christmas Fun

True flashes the cutest smile ever while decorating cookies with her mom on Christmas Eve.

Instagram
Take Two

Gingerbread fun!

Instagram
An Important Message

"Tutu is reminding everyone to please wash your hands!" Khloe penned on Instagram. "Stay safe out there"

Instagram
Girl Power

"Who runs the world.... GIRLS!!!" the mother of one posted on Instagram.

Instagram
Filter Fun

Khloe Kardashian added a fun filter to her second group shot with North West, Penelope Disick and True Thompson.

Instagram
Cheesin'

"Cheeessseeeeeeee," the Good American mogul noted online.

Instagram
Peekaboo!

"Happy Palm Sunday!! We are cozy in our @skims," the KUWTK star shared. "☁️ PS this is an old photo"

Pajama Party

"The only thing I need you to remember is how much your daddy and I love you!" Khloe wrote on Instagram.

Instagram
Selfie Queens

Khloe adds a filter to her selfie with her little one while the duo hunkers down and quarantines during the coronavirus pandemic.

Soul Sisters

Khloe described True Thompson as her "soulmate" in this charming pic.

Morning Mom

One of True's furry friends appeared to join her and Khloe for breakfast, alongside some beautiful blooms!

Minnie Mouse

Khloe poses by True, who dressed as Minnie Mouse in January 2020.

The Most Wonderful Time of the Year

A quick mirror selfie before Khloe and True hit some holiday parties.

Best Buds

Khloe and True relaxing outside.

Giving Thanks

"Everyday I give thanks that I was chosen to be your mommy!" Khloe wrote on this photo uploaded on Thanksgiving.

"I'll never ever take this role for granted! Thank you Tutu! I will easily love you until the end of time."

Sweet Smooches

Khloe's caption sums this heartwarming photo up: "The Love of my life!!!!"

Funny Faces

True looking adorable while Khloe snaps a selfie.

Side by Side

Like mother, like daughter!

Follow My Lead

The mom-daughter duo made their mark on the beach while on vacation in August 2019.

Beach Buds

"I still can't get over our beautiful vacation location," Khloe wrote of their August trip. "This beach is a slice of heaven! Lord, thank You! Forever and always, thank You!!"

Back in Bali

Khloe posted this sweet throwback of her and True from their 2018 trip to Bali.

Instagram
Strike a Pose

Cozy night in! The duo pose for the camera with similar facial expressions and similar outfits.

Instagram
Cheetah Girls

The mommy-daughter duo twin in fierce and fabulous animal-print pajamas.

Instagram
Rawr!

The mother and daughter coordinated in fierce leopard print looks. 

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Sunny Days

Khloe and baby True lived it up in Turks and Caicos in May 2019 and we're officially jealous of their lives.

Instagram/Khloe Kardashian
Beach Walks

While on a trip to Turks and Caicos in May, Khloe and her adorable daughter True had some serious beach bonding time. 

Instagram
Hot Mama

The reality TV star showed off her killer physique while getting some sun with her baby girl.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Beach Babies

Seriously, can we come on this trip next time?

Instagram/Khloe Kardashian
White Hot

On Mother's Day the mother-daughter duo wears white!

Instagram
Floatin'

April sun in California means pool time for these babes.

photos
View More Photos From Khloe Kardashian & True Thompson's Cutest Photos

Talk about the perfect pair!

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns 2021, only on E!

