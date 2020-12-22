Meghan Markle Bundles Up for Rare Public Outing With Prince Harry in Beverly Hills

Just days before ringing in their first Christmas as California residents, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were spotted out and about in Beverly Hills on Sunday, Dec. 20.
The Duchess and Duke of Sussex were bundled up in comfy winter attire while appearing to run errands around the city. At one point in the afternoon, they entered a large building that holds multiple businesses, including a popular medical spa.
Both donned black face masks, which matched Meghan's dark ensemble of black pants, a black top, sunglasses and a beanie worn with knee-high boots and a brown wool parka from J.Crew. Harry was casual in a grey tee, jeans, sneakers and ball cap.
They seem to have left their 19-month-old son Archie Harrison at home in their multimillion-dollar mansion in Montecito, Calif. As the royals' rep told E! News over the summer, "They have settled into the quiet privacy of their community since their arrival."
But it was inevitable that the parents would be spending more time in Los Angeles, considering their new entertainment deals with Netflix and Spotify.
Earlier this month, Meghan and Harry's Archewell Audio company partnered with Spotify for a deal that's expected to include podcasts hosted by the royals. The 39-year-old Suits actress even let it slip that her husband "has a podcast voice!" The spouses said in a statement, "What we love about podcasting is that it reminds all of us to take a moment and to really listen, to connect to one another without distraction."
As for their multiyear contract with Netflix, they'll make content that "informs but also gives hope," Meghan and Harry told The New York Times in September. "As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us."
Their recent outing in Beverly Hills comes less than a month after Meghan revealed that she suffered a miscarriage in July. She penned a moving essay in The New York Times that recounted her time in the hospital with Harry. "I felt the clamminess of his palm and kissed his knuckles, wet from both our tears," she wrote, adding, "Staring at the cold white walls, my eyes glazed over. I tried to imagine how we'd heal."
The L.A. native said that losing a child "means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few." The 36-year-old Prince was supportive of her decision to write about her experience with motherhood, E! News learned at the time.
The day after the article came out, the pair celebrated Thanksgiving at home and welcomed Meghan's mom Doria Ragland from L.A. to enjoy their family dinner, which included traditional recipes and veggies from their Santa Barbara garden.
Meghan and Harry were said to be excited to decorate their new house for Christmas and are not expected to travel to England for the holidays, Cosmopolitan reported last month. Per People, the Sussexes also surprised guests at a Christmas tree farm earlier this month when they went to pick out their perfect evergreen.
And though it's possible they picked up some presents while in Beverly Hills, the couple seems to have already done a bit of Christmas shopping for their A-list neighbors.
Last week, Oprah Winfrey revealed that Meghan had sent her the best gift: Clevr's SuperLatte mix with special instructions on how to brew Meghan's go-to Golden SuperLatte. Oprah showed off the goodies to her 19 million Instagram followers and wrote, "On the first day of Christmas my neighbor 'M' sent to me...a basket of deliciousness!" The media mogul added, "Yes that M," with an unmistakable crown emoji for good measure.
We'll be sure to add those lattes to our wish lists ASAP.