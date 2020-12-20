Bachelor Alum Arie Luyendyk and Lauren Burnham Are Expecting Their Second Baby

Watch : Arie Luyendyk Jr. & Lauren Burnham's Wedding: What We Know

Bachelor Nation success stories Arie Luyendyk and Lauren Burnham's family is expanding.

The couple, who met on Arie's season of The Bachelor in 2017, revealed their big baby news to the world on Instagram on Dec. 19.

Arie shared a two photo slideshow with himself, his wife and their 18-month-old daughter Alessi. The family held up a sign that read "Big Sister July 2021."

Alessi, who has her own Instagram (run by her parents, of course) shared a photo of herself holding the same sign with the caption, "Ready to be a big sister!"

Lauren's Instagram also delivered the big news, but in a different way. She shared a heartwarming video of the family, which included Alessi in a Big Sister shirt. Lauren held her pregnant stomach in the video.

She penned an emotional caption, writing, "It's hard to know what to say right now. I've been crying on and off for the past 3 months...right now is no different. So so grateful." The reality star also included a rainbow emoji, which quite possibly held a special meaning to the parents: A "rainbow baby" is a term some people use for a child born after a miscarriage or loss of an infant.