Zayn Malik Rocks Bold New Look in First Sighting Since Gigi Hadid Gave Birth to Their Baby Girl

Watch : Gigi Hadid Shares First Family Photo with Zayn & Their Daughter

Zayn Malik is getting ahead of the whole "new year, new me" trend.

The former One Direction member was recently spotted out and about for the first time since he and Gigi Hadid welcomed their baby girl in September. However, the 27-year-old singer wasn't rocking his natural brunette hair color.

During his outing in New York City, the "Better" singer looked unrecognizable with his platinum blonde 'do. And no, your eyes aren't playing tricks on you.

The new dad showed off his major transformation, which not only entailed a daring hair color but a new hairstyle as well. He appeared to cut his locks into a mini-mohawk. Although it's unknown when Zayn decided to make this change, it's safe to assume it was a recent makeover.

On Halloween, Gigi shared her first family photo with the English singer and their newborn daughter. At the time, Zayn showed off his Harry Potter-inspired costume as he cradled his little one. And like Harry Potter, the star had his signature dark brown hair.