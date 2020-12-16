Shameless’ Jeremy Allen White Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Addison Timlin

Jeremy Allen White is a dad once again! The Shameless star welcomed his second baby with Fallen actress Addison Timlin on Saturday, Dec. 12.

Addison announced the arrival of daughter Dolores Wild White on Instagram this week "just in time to save the year," as she put it.

The 29-year-old wrote, "She is the answer to 1000 prayers and we are in love with her." The photo showed Dolores (in a pink beanie) breastfeeding while Addison sat in the hospital bed.

She thanked her sister and mother "for taking care of my family while I waited in hospital for this little one to join us earth side," and also shouted out the nurses at L.A.'s Cedars-Sinai hospital "for keeping me sane this last month" as she waited for Dolores.

Addison then gave a special thank you to her first daughter, 2-year-old Ezer Billie White, for already fulfilling her big sister duties so well.