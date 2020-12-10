Morgan Stewart Marries Jordan McGraw in Intimate Wedding Ceremony

Morgan Stewart is a married woman!
The Daily Pop and Nightly Pop co-host tied the knot with Jordan McGraw in a very intimate wedding ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 9, Morgan confirms to E! News. Morgan shared the exciting announcement on her Instagram on Thursday, Dec. 10 writing, "Btw ... Jordan and Morgan McGraw."
The accompanying photo shows the newlyweds kissing in front of a wall of white flowers shortly after saying, "I do." Jordan also shared a sweet wedding pic with the caption, "12-9-20."
Morgan wed in a gorgeous white Chanel dress that showcased her growing baby bump while her husband looked handsome in a classic black tux.
Jordan and Morgan will be on Daily Pop on Friday, Dec. 11 giving all the details and exclusive photos, so be sure to tune in tomorrow!
Morgan and Jordan's wedding comes ahead of the birth of their first child together.
The E! personality announced that she's pregnant and expecting her and Jordan's first child back in August 2020 in an Instagram post that revealed they are having a baby girl.
"She may not be great at math but at least we know she'll be well dressed," Morgan captioned her Aug. 10 post while Jordan wrote, "Been working on my dad jokes for years."
The pair also told E!'s Daily Pop exclusively at the time, "We are so excited about our baby girl! We can't WAIT to meet her!"
Morgan and Jordan have quite the romantic history. Some fans might not know that they actually dated over a decade ago but broke up after a year together. Fast forward to the beginning of 2020 when the E! personality and Dr. Phil McGraw's son rekindled their romance.
Morgan and Jordan announced their engagement over Fourth of July weekend. Following the exciting news, Morgan opened up to E!'s Daily Pop about her now-husband's surprisingly funny proposal.
"We were staying at a hotel because we were in the process of moving, and we were sitting outside...and we kind of got into, not a mini-fight, but..." Morgan began before Jordan interjected, explaining that the "fight" was planned. "You gaslighted me a little bit, talking about how I'm going to be a long-term girlfriend. Obviously [I] did not respond well to that and got a little bit upset."
According to Morgan, she said something along the lines of, "I don't know who the hell you think you're with, but this is not a girlfriend for five years."
"Then he came back, he said, 'Let's change that. Will you stop being my girlfriend?' and got on one knee," Morgan revealed. "And then he opened the box, and I was like, '100 percent I'm saying yes, regardless if I like you.'"
"I was also so surprised, genuinely, that I had a lot of emotions," Morgan explained, admitting that she cried.
"That was my goal—if I got you to cry, it was a win," Jordan added. "The cry was better than the win."