Morgan Stewart Marries Jordan McGraw in Intimate Wedding Ceremony

Morgan Stewart is a married woman!

The Daily Pop and Nightly Pop co-host tied the knot with Jordan McGraw in a very intimate wedding ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 9, Morgan confirms to E! News. Morgan shared the exciting announcement on her Instagram on Thursday, Dec. 10 writing, "Btw ... Jordan and Morgan McGraw."

The accompanying photo shows the newlyweds kissing in front of a wall of white flowers shortly after saying, "I do." Jordan also shared a sweet wedding pic with the caption, "12-9-20."

Morgan wed in a gorgeous white Chanel dress that showcased her growing baby bump while her husband looked handsome in a classic black tux.

Jordan and Morgan will be on Daily Pop on Friday, Dec. 11 giving all the details and exclusive photos, so be sure to tune in tomorrow!

Morgan and Jordan's wedding comes ahead of the birth of their first child together.

The E! personality announced that she's pregnant and expecting her and Jordan's first child back in August 2020 in an Instagram post that revealed they are having a baby girl.