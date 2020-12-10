Olivia JadeVanderpump RulesKim KardashianHoliday MoviesPhotosVideos

Pregnant Meghan Trainor Reveals Her Due Date as She Gives Update on Gestational Diabetes

During a recent interview, Meghan Trainor revealed her baby’s due date and shared her excitement around her packed holiday season.

Meghan Trainor has a lot to celebrate this holiday season.

During a recent interview with The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the "All About That Bass" singer shared how she's going to celebrate her birthday and wedding anniversary—both of which are on Dec. 22—during the excitement of Christmas while ALSO being pregnant. 

As host Jimmy Fallon asked, "How are you going to celebrate all these things without overdoing it?"

While the 26-year-old artist shared that she advised her family and friends to just "get me baby stuff" as she's "starting to nest," the star also shared her baby's due date. 

"He's coming around early February," Meghan revealed. "So it'll be perfect. I'll get all my stuff ready."

The Grammy winner also gave an update on her gestational diabetes diagnosis, which she shared publicly in early December.

"I basically just watch what I eat now, I write everything down, I check my blood and we're good now," she expressed. "I've been crushing it. It's like a game for me. And I'm winning." 

As fans may recall, Meghan—who is pregnant with her first child with husband Daryl Sabara—announced the health news in a Dec. 2 interview on Today

"Got a little tiny bump in the road—I got diagnosed with gestational diabetes, but it's manageable and it's okay. And I'm healthy and the baby's healthy," she told Today's Joe Fryer. "I just have to really pay attention to everything I eat."

Watch the video above to see Meghan give an update on her pregnancy, holiday plans and more!


(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

