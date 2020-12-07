Feast Your Eyes On This Handsome AF Photo of Matt James In This New Bachelor Promo

Related : Matt James: Fun Facts About New "Bachelor" Star

It's been a year, hasn't it?

The final months of 2020 gave us a new season of The Bachelorette unlike any other. Clare Crawley came, saw Dale Moss and conquered. And Tayshia Adams is still trying to figure out what she'll do when it's time to choose a single man as the one. It's been exhausting. And we wouldn't blame you if you decided, "Welp, I need a break. I'm gonna binge HBO Max's 12 Dates of Christmas instead." Sappy romance in a winter wonderland? It's addicting.

But Bachelor Nation, there's no need to fret. On Monday, Dec. 7, ABC released brand-new key art for the next installment of The Bachelor, a reminder that the opportunity to fall in love (or hate) with a new cast of ladies looking for a happily ever after is just around the corner. As you probably already know, Matt James will swoop in as the first-ever Black male lead of the franchise. And in the new photo, matched with the words "A Matt Made in Heaven," it's clear he's as gentlemanly as they come.