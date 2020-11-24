The Claws Are Out In This Dramatic Sneak Peek At Matt James' The Bachelor Season

Related : "The Bachelor" With Matt James Is Filming Now--and It's Dramatic

Anyone else feel like there's a lot going on? If so, Tayshia Adams is right there with you.

During Monday night's Dancing With the Stars finale, ABC aired a sneak peek at what's to come for the rest of her season as The Bachelorette and the clip hints at more "shocking surprises," bombshell accusations, plenty of confusion and tear after tear. In fact, Tayshia's dad joins in, telling her he's worried she's making the "biggest mistake" of her life. Oof. No pressure!

And while that seconds-long preview got us excited, it's the second half of the clip that left us absolutely distracted. Why, you ask? Well, it opens with a very-up-close shot of The Bachelor Matt James as he takes a very slow, deliberate, romance-novel-style outdoor shower before the camera.

"Love for me is about the heart, and the way that I view life, everything is a blessing," he says in the video. Throughout, we see Matt's lineup of ladies kiss the star as they call him "tall, dark and handsome" and "the most handsome man I've ever seen." One woman took it so far as to say, "He just keeps getting hotter. It's just like, yum, daddy." We get it, we get it.