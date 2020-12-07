Chrishell Stause Shares New Details About Her New Romance With DWTS Pro Keo Motsepe

They went Instagram official just days ago, and now, Chrishell Stause is opening up about her new man, Dancing With the Stars pro Keo Motsepe, on Nick Viall's podcast The Viall Files.
The Selling Sunset star, who competed on the most recent season of DWTS with partner Gleb Savchenko, shared new details about her romance on the new podcast episode. They decided to break the news about their relationship by sharing Instagram posts on their own accounts on Dec. 3. In both photos, the duo cozied up to one another. Before the couple made their announcement, fans speculated they were dating.
"Soon after we made it official, we went ahead and shared it," Chrishell told Nick, who also appeared on the dancing competition in an earlier season.
She couldn't help but giggle while talking about Keo, saying, "I'm so blushing right now!"
The real estate agent revealed that Keo was the one who asked her out. "He pursued that," she shared.
Of how it feels to date in the public eye, Chrishell, who recently went through a very public split with ex-husband Justin Hartley, said she's more wary now about keeping her personal life private.
"I've always been such a hopeless romantic," she admitted. "It's already hard enough as it is when something is promising...I don't want to add any more pressure."
Though Chrishell is happy in her new relationship, she admitted that the last few weeks have been complicated due to speculation about another person from DWTS: her partner, Gleb. Following Gleb and his wife Elena Samodanova's divorce announcement in November, fans suspected Chrishell and Gleb were more than friends. Chrishell denied the rumors, telling E!'s Carissa Culiner and Morgan Stewart on Daily Pop, "I feel like it really is annoying because it's one of those things where, you know, unfortunately, the timing of what he's going through personally, people want to make it into something it's not. So we're just friends."
Chrishell told Nick that the situation was particularly tricky when she and Keo were still figuring out their romantic status.
"It was so stressful at the time. I feel like you can only say so much. We both said it was definitely not true," she said on the podcast. "I kind of knew in the back of my head that time will prove this to be not true."
Now that everything is out in the open, Chrishell and Keo can officially dance off into the sunset together, rumors behind them.