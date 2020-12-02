Nikki Bella Gives Wedding Update After Officially Moving to Napa With Artem Chigvintsev

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev just reached a major milestone in their relationship, and if all goes according to plan, the couple will have yet another reason to celebrate come 2021.
The 37-year-old reality TV star opened up about her flourishing relationship on the Wednesday, Dec. 2 episode of The Bellas Podcast, revealing that she and Artem "are now officially Napa residents."
"And I have to say, we both have been just in heaven," Nikki told twin sister Brie Bella, who was the first of the pair to relocate from Phoenix, Arizona to Wine Country. "We've driven around, we've done a lot of walking and both Artem and I are like, 'This is home.'"
Nikki and Artem haven't moved into their new house just yet, as the Total Bellas star may or may not have bought it sight-unseen only to wind up hating the entire interior, but she's already beaming at the idea of having a home that's made for them and their 4-month-old son Matteo.
Despite her initial disappointment with the house, Nikki recalled a change of heart after visiting with her fiancé: "I was just like, 'Artem, this is our first home together—a home that we're going to completely gut—and we're coming together with ideas and we're making ours."
"We're just on cloud nine," she added, noting that her family of three is currently living in a rental. When they do finally move into their renovated home, they'll only be 900 feet away from Brie, her husband Daniel Bryan and their two kiddos, 4-month-old Buddy and 3-year-old Birdie.
Brie and her family have been living in Napa for some time now, and she revealed that this season on Total Bellas, fans will get to see "the slow journey" of her and Nikki moving there.
"Everyone needs to watch and get your friends to watch because if we pick up season seven, oh my goodness," Nikki chimed in. "It's going to be Napa Valley!"
Thankfully, Brie responded by asking what's on all of our minds when thinking about the future of Total Bellas: "People are really going to see you and Artem wedding plan, right?"
Nikki's answer? Yes! "Our goal is to get married in the fall," she said. "Fall 2021."
Right now, the couple is "praying that COVID-19 is under control" by then. "We just want people to come together for an amazing weekend of fun, festivities, family, good friends, love and light," Nikki explained.
"I would love November," she continued. "The end of November would be my goal. Wouldn't that be beautiful? And I've always wanted a wedding like that, like that time of year and that look."
Plus, if Artem returns to Dancing With the Stars—which he recently won with dance partner Kaitlyn Bristowe—the timing would work, too."
The twins dedicated a large part of the podcast episode to his DWTS win, and Artem himself stopped by toward the end. In addition to recounting his experience on the show, Artem opened up about how "depressed" he was when he was cut last season.
"Thankfully for Nicole, she was there for me and she was always trying to make me motivated for things and believe in myself and, like, [kept] telling me how talented I was," he told Brie. "And I'm really grateful for that. I don't know where I would be if not for her."
As for Nikki, she perfectly summed up Artem's DWTS journey, describing it as "the greatest fairy tale ending to the greatest underdog story."
Listen to the complete episode of The Bellas Podcast here.