Brie & Nikki Bella Are Moving: All the Details on Their New Lives in a New City

The Bella Twins are bidding adieu to Arizona!

Brie Bella and Nikki Bella revealed the news on Wednesday, Oct. 21's episode of The Bellas Podcast, putting an end to speculation first sparked by reports that their Phoenix houses were up for sale.

"It's really funny because I saw a lot of people on social media like, 'Woah, did she just move? Or what's going on?'" Brie began. "And I know people were confused 'cause I was dead silent about it forever, but you know, after some situations that happened at WWE with some of the Superstars, and then my sister's address getting leaked out with TMZ, I knew the minute my house would go up for sale, it would get leaked out."

Wanting to maintain some semblance of privacy, the Total Bellas star decided to keep quiet about the decision until she felt "comfortable" talking about it—which is now!

So where are Brie and her husband Daniel Bryan (born Bryan Danielson) and their two kids, Birdie and Buddy, headed to?