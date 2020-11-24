Grammys 2021 Snubs and Surprises: BTS, The Weeknd and More Nomination Shockers

Related : 2020 Grammys Fashion Round-Up

Talk about a morning full of surprises.

On Tuesday, Nov. 24, Lauren Daigle, Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion and more stars revealed the nominations for the 2021 Grammy Awards scheduled to air Sunday, Jan. 31 at 8:00 p.m. on CBS.

While there were plenty of well-deserved nominations for artists like Taylor Swift and Beyoncé, some pop culture fans were both pleasantly surprised and down-right shocked at some nominations. After all, it's hard to believe The Weeknd, Selena Gomez and Halsey were shut out of any love for their most recent projects.

At the same time, there are plenty of reasons to celebrate. BTS picked up their very first nomination while Noah Cyrus received special recognition in the always competitive Best New Artist category.

Plus, the day started off on the right note when Grammy organizers announced that The Daily Show anchor Trevor Noah will host this year's broadcast. That's a win for all fans.