Olivia Culpo Undergoes Surgery for “Excruciatingly Painful” Endometriosis

Olivia Culpo is sharing some of the less "glamorous" parts of her life.
The fashionista opened up about getting surgery on Wednesday, Nov. 18, for her endometriosis in order to create "more awareness" about the disease.
She explained on Thursday, Nov. 19, that the condition causes tissue from her uterine lining to painfully "grow in other random parts" of the body. She said it can also interfere with fertility and how her chocolate cysts impacted her overall health and happiness.
Olivia shared raw hospital photos of herself on Instagram, while writing, "To top things off it is excruciatingly painful but nearly impossible to see through an ultrasound... I have been in agony for years around my period and I was misdiagnosed countless times by doctors."
The 28-year-old said she was confusingly told to take more Tylenol, to rest more and that her ultrasounds appeared normal.
"I know a lot of people out there in the Endo community are familiar with these diagnoses which is why I am so passionate about this," Olivia continued. "Painful periods are not normal!!!"
Olivia then shared a special message for fellow patients with endometriosis: "I understand the depression, and overall loneliness that can occur with a condition that is so painful yet so hard to be interpreted by other people outside of the body."
She added, "It's hard when chronic pain is not validated and you don't get an answer or understanding... You are not alone and you are so strong."
In her post, the star thanked her healthcare heroes, surgeon Dr. Smitha Vilasagar and the team at Atrium Health and called them "literally angels to me."
After the surgery, Olivia posted more pics of the inflammation and swelling on her Insta story to be real about her recovery process.
The former Miss Universe has been keeping fans in the loop throughout her health journey, as she strives to be a role model in showing that people "should not feel embarrassed to talk about" their ovaries.
In addition, she got candid about her depression last year, following her split from football pro Danny Amendola. In July 2019, she said "the feeling of despair" was "a relatable one" for her.
We're hoping for a positive year of healing ahead for Olivia.