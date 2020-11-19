Why Prince Royce Is Hoping This Is Finally the Year He Wins a Latin Grammy Award

Prince Royce is ready to take home a Grammy!
The 31-year-old artist is nominated for a major award at the 2020 Latin Grammy Awards on Thursday, Nov. 19, and he's keeping his fingers crossed in hopes of winning a trophy.
"I'm looking forward to winning a Latin Grammy, baby!" the singer, who is nominated in the Best Contemporary/Tropical Fusion Album category for Alter Ego, tells E! News in an exclusive interview. "This is, like, my 14th time being nominated. I've never won one, so you know, staying positive. I've gotten used to losing already. So, I'm cool; I'm chill. I just want to have fun. I'm ready to sing. I just want to make sure I do a good performance. I don't want Juan Luis to think that I sang his song wrong. So, I'm honestly just focused on the performance. And hopefully, you know, I win. If not, then next year!"
The "Stuck on a Feeling" star is also teaming up with Leslie Grace to sing Juan Luis Guerra's hit "Burbujas de Amor" during the ceremony.
"I'm such a fan," Royce says. "He's a living legend, and I think it's an honor for me to be able to represent his music, represent bachata, represent my culture and where I'm from through the song while I'll be performing with Leslie Grace."
Royce isn't the only one scheduled to perform. J Balvin, Ricky Martin, Marc Anthony, Rauw Alejandro, Lupita Infante, Anuel AA, Alex Cuba, Kany García and Karol G are just a few of the big names on the star-studded list.
And while the event will be anchored in Miami, other performers will be rocking out from locations across the globe. For instance, Alejandro Fernández, Christian Nodal and Calibre 50 will be taking the stage in Guadalajara and Fito Páez and Nathy Peluso will be performing from Buenos Aires. But that's not all. José Luis Perales, Bad Bunny and Anitta will be performing from Madrid, San Juan and Rio de Janeiro, respectively.
And just when you thought the Biggest Night in Latin Music couldn't get any bigger, the Latin Recording Academy pulled out another surprise. Pitbull will be performing with a band of frontline works and responders who have been serving amid the global coronavirus pandemic.
During his interview with E! News, Royce shared his own experience with COVID-19, which he was diagnosed with and recovered from earlier this year.
"You know, I got COVID back in May, no June, and I was freaking out," he says. "I was going crazy. And I'm happy that I got through it. I just think that, for me, I'm just kind of taking it day by day, trying to work as much as I can, working on music, trying to stay in touch with the fans, whether it's TikToks or Instagram Lives or whatever. And I think I'm just, you know, doing my thing like everybody else—just trying to do my thing and make the best out of it."
The 21st annual Latin Grammy Awards telecast will air live on Univision starting at 8:00 p.m. ET.