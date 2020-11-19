Watch Jimmy Fallon Transform Into Harry Styles for Hilarious "73 Questions" Parody

Related : Harry Styles Makes History as 1st Solo Male to Land "Vogue" Cover

Harry Styles, is that you?

Not quite, but Jimmy Fallon did a golden job transforming into the One Direction alum. On Wednesday, Nov. 18, The Tonight Show put the late-night host up to the test during a parody of Vogue's 73 Questions.

The three-minute video started with Jimmy opening the door to his abode dressed as the "Watermelon Sugar" singer. In an English accent, Jimmy tells the cameraman, "Oh hello. You caught me in the middle of telling myself a secret.

The Harry Styles impersonator was then asked, "How's your day been so far?"

"Well I stepped into a rain puddle and accidentally got a ladybug wet, cried about it for hours after," Jimmy said, "But...I think I made things right because that ladybug is going on tour with me as my opening act."

The comedian then proceeded to blow up a balloon, play the piano and eat strawberries as he answered the simple questions. Jimmy even captured Harry's charm as the interviewer asked, "What's the best gift you've ever received?"