@BarbieStyle Shares Her Meaningful Holiday Gift Picks

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Come on Barbie, let's go holiday shopping!
Instagram influencer @BarbieStyle is truly a modern woman who knows how to balance her professional roles as well as spending quality time with friends and family. With all of her expertise in the fashion and lifestyle sectors, we figured Barbie could help us out with holiday shopping because the struggle is real when it comes to picking out the perfect gift.
"Get creative and collect your gift giving inspo from unlikely places," Barbie advised E!. "Treat your friends, family and colleagues to the little pleasures they may not purchase, or think of, on their own!"
Giving your loved ones unique gifts that they wouldn't think to buy themselves, is always a great way to be a thoughtful gift-giver. Whether the recipient needs a new flat iron or a pink yoga mat or a dreamy silk eye mask, Barbie's suggestions will make anybody's life a bit easier.
Like everyone else, Barbie is re-adjusting her holiday plans, too.
"This holiday season will be unlike any other," the fashion icon told us. "I'm looking forward to crisp California nights for small, outside gatherings with my nearest and dearest. And with more time at home this year, I've honed some new skills. Baking anyone?"
For all of Barbie's thoughtful and colorful gift suggestions, scroll below!
Flour Shop Rainbow Explosion Cake Kit
"Take your at-home baking to the next level with this festive cake kit! A holiday treat that looks as good as it tastes."
Extra Thick High Density Anti-Tear Exercise Yoga Mat with Carrying Strap
"Encourage self-care, it's the gift that keeps on giving!"
PÜR X Barbie™ Lips & Tips Duo in CEO
"This makeup duo is an easy way to add some holiday glam to any at home look!"
Elton John Diamonds Vinyl
"Take any holiday party to the next level with the Rocket Man's greatest hits! I love it on vinyl for the full experience."
The Real Real Gift Card
"I love The Real Real for a sustainable fashion solution. A gift card allows anyone to score their own unique finds!"
CHI x Barbie Dream Pink 1'' Titanium Flat Iron
"Chi makes the best hair tools, and I recommend gifting this one early. It's perfect for getting glam before any virtual holiday parties!"
Donation in Recipient’s Name to She’s The First
"She's The First is an incredible organization that educates and empowers girls. Making a donation in a friend's name is all about the purpose, not the purchase!"
Barbie x GlamGlow Limited Edition Glowstarter™ Mega-Illuminating Moisturizer
"Put your best face forward (on video calls!). This daily illuminating moisturizer promises to give skin a hydrated glow."
Heart Sunglasses Silk Eye Mask
"What's a better gift than a great night's sleep? Snooze in style with this adorable eye mask."
For more creative gift ideas, check out these Holiday Gifts for Teenagers!