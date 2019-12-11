Holiday Gifts for Teenagers 2019

by Jake Thompson | Wed., Dec. 11, 2019 12:19 PM

E-Comm: Gifts for Teenagers

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

The holidays are right around the corner and if you're like us, you're online shopping up a storm getting ready for Santa's big day. Struggling to put together the perfect holiday gift for the special teen in your life? The thing is teenagers are actually harder to shop for then one might think. They're particularly picky, they're up to date on the latest trends, and they know exactly what they want. Never fear, shoppers! We've got your back.

From bright and bold UGG boots to Nintendo Switch to Fjallraven Kanken backpacks and Fuji instant cameras, we've handpicked clothing, smart devices, beauty and more, so you don't have to! Our personal favorite? This Ivory Ella plaid sherpa, of course.

Here are 15 of our favorites below. 

UGG Classic Short Boots

These boots are the shorter version of UGG's classic silhouette, with the same cozy shearling and water-resistant suede as its full-sized counterparts. Also available in black, brown, khaki, baby pink, and navy.

Gifts for Teenagers
$160 Anthropologie
Nintendo Switch

Whether you're at home or on-the-go, solo or with friends, the Nintendo Switch lite system is designed to fit your life.

Gifts for Teenagers
$300 Amazon
Fjallraven Kanken Backpack

Stash everyday essentials in this cool-factor backpack that comes in a variety of colors.

Gifts for Teenagers
$80 Urban Outfitters
Fujifilm UO Exclusive Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera

Take all the coolest instant photos with this next-level camera. Available in a variety of colors.

Gifts for Teenagers
$69 Urban Outfitters
Pink Flannel Sleep Set

Cozy up in this fierce flannel set in classic tartan red with plaid detailing. 

Gifts for Teenagers
$47
$29 Victoria Secret Pink
Mini Waffle Maker

For whenever you want waffles, this compact and easy, on-the-go design allows you to carry breakfast wherever you are.

Gifts for Teenagers
$18
$14 Urban Outfitters
USB Cup Heater

Keep your morning cup warm with this USB-powered heater. Round mat shaped like a happy little icon heats so you can extend the warmth of whatever cozy bev is in your mug.

Gifts for Teenagers
$10 Urban Outfitters
Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Water Bottle

With a lightweight, efficient design, this 32 oz water bottle from Hydro Flask features double-walled insulation that keeps beverages cold for 24 hours and hot for 12 hours. Available in a variety of colors.

Gifts for Teenagers
$40 Urban Outffiters
Glam Rhinstone Bobby Pin

For the teen in your life who's clearly a star, now they have a rhinestone bobby pin to prove it!

Gifts for Teenagers
$29 Kitsch
Ivory Ella Plaid Quarter Zip Sherpa

A cold weather staple, our pullover will keep you warm all day long in this lightweight, dreamy, & super soft fabric.

Gifts for Teenagers
$79 Ivory Ella
Roku Express

Give them the gift of thousands of streaming services with their very own Roku Express. 

Gifts for Teenagers
$31 Amazon
Amazon Kindle

Carry your entire library on-the-go with this trusty Amazon Kindle.

Holiday Gifts for the Traveler
$70 Amazon
100 Movies Scratch Off Poster

Take a deep dive into movie magic with this poster that invites you to screen 100 iconic films.

Gifts for Teenagers
$15 Uncommon Goods
Pactive Jacket

She can pack up this lightweight jacket in the hidden pouch and stash it in her gym bag.

Gifts for Teenagers
$68
$39 Lululemon
Wireless Headphones

Stability and easy-to-use? Sign us up! Listen to all your favorite tunes or make phone calls with these neat headphones.

Blue Pantone
$31 Amazon

And if that's not enough gifting inspiration for you, check out our full Holiday Gift Guide!

