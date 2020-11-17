Jesy Nelson Is Taking Extended Hiatus From Little Mix for ''Private Medical Reasons''

Little Mix member Jesy Nelson is taking a break from the group for undisclosed health concerns.
"Jesy is having extended time off from Little Mix for private medical reasons," the British foursome's publicist said in a statement shared to Twitter on Tuesday, Nov. 17. "We will not be issuing any further comment currently and ask media to please respect her privacy at this time."
The announcement comes after the 29-year-old performer had missed a number of group appearances in recent weeks. She did not join fellow members Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock for the live finale of their BBC talent series Little Mix The Search that aired on Nov. 7. Nelson was also absent from the MTV Europe Music Awards the following day as Little Mix hosted the virtual event and performed.
"Jesy is unwell and will not be appearing on tonight's final of Little Mix The Search," the group's rep said at the time. "She will also not be hosting or performing at tomorrow's MTV EMAs."
This has been a busy month for Little Mix, as they released their sixth studio album, Confetti, on Nov. 6. Confetti debuted at No. 2 on the UK Albums chart and at 85 on the Billboard 200 in the U.S.
Nelson, who joined Little Mix through the British music series The X Factor in 2011, has not posted to Instagram since Halloween.
The vocalist previously opened up about her mental health struggles in the 2019 BBC Three documentary Jesy Nelson: Odd One Out. Nelson revealed that online criticism over her appearance and body type led her to contemplate suicide in 2013.
"The only way I can describe the pain is like constantly being heartbroken," she said in the footage. "I remember going to the kitchen, and I just took as many tablets as I could. Then my ex, who was with me at the time, he woke up and was like, 'Why are you crying?' I kept saying, 'I just want to die.'"
She explained in the documentary that she hoped to provide a positive example for others who are enduring similar pain. "I think this is important now because social media is such a huge part of everyone's lives," Nelson said. "You can say one nasty comment and think they're not going to see it or it doesn't mean anything to you, but it does."