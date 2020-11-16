Tyler Cameron Shuts Down Hannah Brown Rumors as He Spends Time With Model Elizabeth Turner

Tyler Cameron is setting the record straight.
Over the weekend, the reality TV personality candidly discussed his love life during a podcast interview on Chicks in the Office. The former Bachelorette contestant also took a moment to address his relationship status with Hannah Brown.
Simply put, he said, "We're friends."
Tyler admitted that he and Hannah "definitely played" into their off-the-charts chemistry and the romance rumors they sparked earlier this year. However, the Florida native explained that it's been interesting to see his dating life displayed in the spotlight. But he said he understands fans' need to know who he is seeing.
"We went on a show that was known for dating. And everyone feels entitled to your dating life now," he shared about his and Hannah's new normal. "I will be happy to show you guys my dating life and share it with you... but I gotta get a date. I gotta get a girlfriend!"
While Tyler revealed he's single, a source tells E! News he has "gone on a few dates" with model Elizabeth Turner.
"It's nothing serious," the source clarifies but adds, "She's definitely his type but they don't live in the same place and Tyler isn't looking for a relationship at the moment."
"They have hung out in both Los Angeles and New York City and had a lot of fun together," the source reveals. "They have been texting and keeping it casual."
According to the source, the duo "met through a mutual friend and started chatting on Instagram." At this time, Tyler and Elizabeth have yet to publicly share they've been hanging out.
This isn't the first model the Bachelor Nation star has been connected to. Tyler famously fueled romance rumors with Gigi Hadid in August 2019. However, after two whirlwind months together, they officially called it quits.
And in July 2020, the 27-year-old was linked to model Jilissa Ann Zoltko.
"Tyler and Jilissa initially connected through social media. Tyler definitely showed interest in her and made a joke about coming out to Jupiter, Fla. to visit him since she lives in Miami," an insider told E! News at the time. "Jilissa took him up on it and they have been hanging out these last few days."
While Tyler isn't rushing into anything serious these days, he's hoping his best friend and new Bachelor star Matt James finds love.
"From what I've seen and what I've read up on, he's got an amazing cast of women..," Tyler told E! News's Erin Lim in October. "I think he's gonna be all goo-goo gaga in love when he's back and I'm gonna have to shake him a little bit, like, 'Hey, where's Matt at?' You know? But we'll see what happens."