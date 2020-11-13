Melissa McCarthy Apologizes After Receiving Backlash Over Donation to Anti-Abortion Group

Melissa McCarthy is speaking out after receiving criticism over a recent donation.

The 50-year-old actress took to Instagram on Thursday, Nov. 12 to apologize after a donation was made to an organization whose founder has a history of making anti-LGBTQ and anti-abortion comments.

To celebrate their new film Superintelligence, McCarthy and her husband Ben Falcone teamed up with HBO Max and announced the launch of a new campaign called "20 Days of Kindness." The initiative aimed to highlight different nonprofits and donate $20,000 to a different cause daily for 20 days.

One of these groups was Exodus Cry, which describes itself as an organization that "exists to combat sex trafficking and all forms of commercial sexual exploitation." The Daily Beast called out McCarthy and HBO Max over the donation in a report earlier this week and resurfaced some remarks from Exodus Cry founder and CEO Benjamin Nolot.

For instance, according to Vice, Nolot called marriage for same-sex couples "an unspeakable offense to God" in a since-deleted tweet in 2013. Per CTV News, Nolot also referred to abortion as "the modern-day holocaust" in another since-deleted tweet that same year.