Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone Celebrate 15 Years of Marriage With Heartwarming Tributes

Love is in the air!

On Oct. 7, Melissa McCarthy posted a touching tribute on Instagram to her husband of 15 years, actor and filmmaker Ben Falcone.

"15 years ago today I married the kindest, funniest and weirdest human I've ever met.," she wrote under what looks to be wedding photos. "Grateful every single day!!!"

Ben also reminded his Instagram followers about just how fun the couple's relationship must be with his own Instagram tribute.

"Was scrolling through my phone and came across this photo. Can't remember seeing it before," his caption began. "Two things: A) I'm so lucky and grateful to be married to such a lovely, smart, kind and wonderful person B) why is there a skunk in the picture? Happy fifteenth Anniversary, Mooch! Here's to 500 more (I am assuming we will kinda be robots for 400 of those years)."

Melissa met Ben early on her in her career. She told the story during the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards where the actress was honored with the People's Icon of 2018 award and the Comedy Movie Star of 2018 award.