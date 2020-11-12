Watch Bachelorette Tayshia Adams Play Coy Over Which Lakers Star Slid Into Her DMs

Tayshia Adams already has a line of suitors on The Bachelorette, but if they don't impress, she can always turn to her DMs.
During the Nov. 12 episode of her podcast Click Bait With Bachelor Nation, the 30-year-old spilled the tea on which athletes have messaged her on social media. The topic came up after Rachel Lindsay and Becca Kufrin asked Tayshia if anyone from Clare Crawley's group of guys slid into her DMs before she was officially announced as the new lead. While Tayshia said no, she did hint that a few famous faces reached out after fans learned she was replacing Clare.
"From Bachelor world, nobody," Tayshia said. "I've had a lot of people just in general, but nobody Bachelor-related."
Of course, her fellow Bachelorettes had to know more. Although, Tayshia continued to play coy. "I'm not going to say the name," she said, "but I've talked to a Laker."
So, Rachel took a guess. "Is it Kuz?" she asked, appearing to reference Kyle Kuzma and claiming he "likes to pop in Bachelor girls' DMs."
Teased Tayshia, "Maybe. Maybe not."
However, she later admitted she'd "talked to Kuz" and just as she was about to reveal another name, she cut herself short: "And actually I've talked to…No I'm not going to."
Needless to say, this only made Rachel more curious. She guessed LeBron James, who is already married to his longtime love Savannah Brinson.
"No, I wish," Tayshia replied. "I wish it was LeBron James."
She then seemed to downplay the answer. "I wish someone really good," Tayshia added, "but no, nobody exciting."
Finally, Rachel guessed Anthony Davis. And while Tayshia didn't immediately respond, the silence seemed to speak volumes. "That is just as great," Rachel said. "Oh my god! You better work that unibrow!"
At this point, Tayshia couldn't stop laughing. "I died. I literally died," she said. "No, my little brother would die, too. No, nobody exciting. The tea is dry, or it's cold. I'm so sorry. I wish I had something good."
Watch the video to see Tayshia play coy. Fans can also watch her journey to find love unfold on The Bachelorette Tuesday nights on ABC.