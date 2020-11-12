Watch Bachelorette Tayshia Adams Play Coy Over Which Lakers Star Slid Into Her DMs

Related : Which L.A. Lakers Player Slid Into Tayshia Adams' DMs?

Tayshia Adams already has a line of suitors on The Bachelorette, but if they don't impress, she can always turn to her DMs.

During the Nov. 12 episode of her podcast Click Bait With Bachelor Nation, the 30-year-old spilled the tea on which athletes have messaged her on social media. The topic came up after Rachel Lindsay and Becca Kufrin asked Tayshia if anyone from Clare Crawley's group of guys slid into her DMs before she was officially announced as the new lead. While Tayshia said no, she did hint that a few famous faces reached out after fans learned she was replacing Clare.

"From Bachelor world, nobody," Tayshia said. "I've had a lot of people just in general, but nobody Bachelor-related."

Of course, her fellow Bachelorettes had to know more. Although, Tayshia continued to play coy. "I'm not going to say the name," she said, "but I've talked to a Laker."