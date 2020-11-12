The Weeknd to Perform Halftime Show at 2021 Super Bowl

Related : Why The Weeknd's New Album Is Definitely About Bella Hadid

Cue the blinding lights—because The Weeknd is taking over the halftime show at the 2021 Super Bowl.

While it's hard to believe the 2021 game is already mere months away, the Grammy-winning star confirmed on Thursday, Nov. 12 that he is next year's big pick. "Performing on the iconic stage," the singer wrote in an Instagram post. "See you 02/07/21 @pepsi #pepsihalftime #SBLV."

The 30-year-old further addressed the milestone moment, stating in the official announcement, "We all grow up watching the world's biggest acts playing the Super Bowl and one can only dream of being in that position. I'm humbled, honored and ecstatic to be the center of that infamous stage this year."

The live performance will unfold inside the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Fla. on Feb. 7, 2021. As the coronavirus pandemic continues to dominate 2020, concerts and lives performances have been severely limited—a factor Todd Kaplan, Vice President of Marketing at Pepsi, acknowledged in a statement.

"After a year that's largely been void of live music, we can't wait to watch The Weeknd transform the world's biggest stage with his limitless talent and creativity," Kaplan said, "delivering what will most certainly be an unforgettable performance that will be remembered for years to come."

Adam Harter, Senior Vice President, Sports, Media and Entertainment for PepsiCo, added, "We expect The Weeknd will continue to raise the bar, setting a new precedent both musically and visually for the most-watched performance of the year."