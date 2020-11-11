Jason MomoaKardashiansE! People's Choice AwardsVideosPhotos
All Hell Is Breaking Loose in a New Bachelorette Promo

The men are not getting along in a new exclusive promo for The Bachelorette, airing Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Last night on The Bachelorette, we learned that the way to make men mad was to add more men. Next week, we get to add "get their shirt size wrong" to the list. 

In a new promo exclusive to E! News, things are getting heated among the boys competing for Tayshia Adams' heart. While one date appears to involve some nice pleasant cooking and hanging out in a bed, another obviously involves wrestling. Medics are called, one guy spits in another guy's face, one guy's hopping the fence, and yet another guy is trying to break some tension. 

"I'm not taking any more, dude," a guy says to him. 

"Well take your medium shirt and sit down," he responds, but that was a mistake. 

"It's actually a large," says first guy.

We really thought we had learned to put some names to some faces after last night's episode but turns out we were wrong. Maybe next week! 

The Bachelorette 2020: Meet Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams' Men

Tayshia finally made her debut as Bachelorette in Tuesday's episode and was introduced to the 16 guys who were still around after Clare Crawley and Dale Moss's rode into the sunset. She then met four new guys named Spencer, Noah, Montel and Peter. While Tayshia connected with Spencer, Brendan and Eazy (based on the fact that they all got roses), Jason decided his feelings for Clare were too strong and he needed to go home and sort himself out. 

Clare and Dale, meanwhile, are doing great. Chris Harrison interrupted Tuesday's episode for a check-in with Bachelor Nation's latest success story, and basically they're happy as can be. Hopefully Tayshia can look forward to the same happiness if these guys can get themselves together. 

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC. 

