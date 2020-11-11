Business As Usual? The State of The Bachelorette Now That Tayshia Adams Is Here

Related : Tayshia Adams Was "Nervous" to Step In as New "Bachelorette"

What's the best way to irritate a bunch of already irritated guys? Add more guys.

Tayshia Adams made her official debut as the Bachelorette tonight and while Clare Crawley's annoyed rejects were thrilled to see her, they got a lot less thrilled when they found out there were more guys to come. There were only four more guys to come, but still—more guys meant less time to talk to Tayshia.

But Tayshia understood what was up, so after new guy Spencer stole her heart and her first impression rose, she canceled the first rose ceremony and all of the guys got to continue on to the first round of Tayshia dates, starting with a perfect follow-up to Clare's dodgeball date.