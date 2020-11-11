Go Backstage of the 2020 CMA Awards With Maren Morris, Luke Combs and More Country Music Royalty

It's almost showtime!
In just a few hours, the 2020 Country Music Awards will kick off in Nashville, Tenn. While the annual ceremony might look different compared to previous years due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, viewers can still expect to see a stellar show.
Case in point? Music's biggest and brightest stars are joining in on the fun, like Charlie Puth, Maren Morris, Old Dominion, Carly Pearce, Ashley McBryde, Luke Combs and many others.
Along with some of the singers mentioned, Jason Aldean, Justin Bieber, Little Big Town and more are slated to perform on Wednesday, Nov. 11.
In fact, Jason, Ashley, Brothers Osborne and Jenee Fleenor will open the show with a special tribute to country legend Charlie Daniels, who passed away on July 6. The group will perform the late star's hit song, "When the Devil Went Down to Georgia."
Plus, Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker are co-hosting the awards show, so you know it's going to be one for the books.
But before the star-studded ceremony is in full effect, E! News has exclusive photos of several artists at their CMA Awards rehearsals.
That's right, go ahead and feel like you're standing backstage with country music royalty. From Jon Pardi's playful pose to Caylee Hammack fabulous ensemble, take a look at all of the backstage images in our gallery below.
The award show airs on ABC tonight from 8 to 11 p.m. EST. And for all of the latest updates, E! News has you covered. Click here for the full list of winners, OMG fashion moments and more.