Chris Hemsworth Threatened to Fire His Trainer After He Was Asked to Join The Bachelor

Chris Hemsworth is not the wing man we thought he was. The Thor actor apparently forbid his personal trainer, Luke Zocchi, from finding love on The Bachelor.

Sorry Bachelor Nation, but Chris Hemsworth isn't a fan. 

Chris' personal trainer, Luke Zocchi, revealed that the Thor actor threatened to fire him if Luke joined The Bachelor as a contestant. 

He told Nova 96.9's Fitzy & Wippa that he was offered a spot on the Australian iteration of the dating show, but when he asked for Chris' approval, it didn't go over too well. 

"I actually did get it, but I said no," Luke said. "I actually said it [to Chris] as a joke and he said, ‘If you go on The Bachelor, I will fire you!'"

Even though Chris nixed Luke's shot at a rose, it seems that Luke is doing just fine in the dating department. The 37-year-old fitness guru said he's no longer single for the first time in 13 years. "I have finally gone and got myself a girlfriend. It took a pandemic! She's a Swedish backpacker," Luke added.

As for Chris, he's still going strong with wife Elsa Pataky, even though she confessed their marriage isn't always easy. "It's funny that people think of us as a perfect couple," she explained in an August interview. "No way. It's been ups and downs, and we still keep working at the relationship."

And it appears that Chris' Bach comments were all in good fun, as he and Luke have been friends since they were kids.

He's since become the man behind the muscles. Luke helps Chris get in shape behind the scenes of blockbuster films, including the recent thriller Extraction. Luke wrote on Instagram in April, "I was lucky enough to work on this film and it was full on!! The stunts are mental and I don't think I have ever seen the big feller work so hard on a film."

Instagram

He's also a trainer on Chris' workout app, Centr, where the pair share tips on everything from underwater meditation to how to get a body like The God of Thunder. However, even Chris admitted he "overdid it" on his intense workout routine at the start of quarantine.

Throughout it all, Luke feels blessed to be in biz with his friend.

"I got the lucky job of training Chris obviously, and I haven't looked back. I have been on the road with him for six years," he said. "There is that old saying of 'you become the people you hang around with.' And I really believe that, with Chris and our crew, everyone is in such a positive mindset and it is just a great team to be a part of."

