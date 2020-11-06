Chris Hemsworth Threatened to Fire His Trainer After He Was Asked to Join The Bachelor

Related : Elsa Pataky Admits Chris Hemsworth Marriage Isn't Perfect

Sorry Bachelor Nation, but Chris Hemsworth isn't a fan.

Chris' personal trainer, Luke Zocchi, revealed that the Thor actor threatened to fire him if Luke joined The Bachelor as a contestant.

He told Nova 96.9's Fitzy & Wippa that he was offered a spot on the Australian iteration of the dating show, but when he asked for Chris' approval, it didn't go over too well.

"I actually did get it, but I said no," Luke said. "I actually said it [to Chris] as a joke and he said, ‘If you go on The Bachelor, I will fire you!'"

Even though Chris nixed Luke's shot at a rose, it seems that Luke is doing just fine in the dating department. The 37-year-old fitness guru said he's no longer single for the first time in 13 years. "I have finally gone and got myself a girlfriend. It took a pandemic! She's a Swedish backpacker," Luke added.