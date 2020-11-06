Kris JennerLily JamesThe Bradshaw BunchKardashiansE! People's Choice AwardsVideosPhotos

Henry Golding and Wife Liv Lo Expecting First Baby Together

Crazy Rich Asians actor Henry Golding told fans "2021 is already looking brighter" as he and wife Liv Lo announced their pregnancy.

And baby makes three!

Henry Golding and wife Liv Lo Golding are expecting their first child together. The couple, who tied the knot in 2016, shared the exciting pregnancy news with their social media followers on Thursday, Nov. 5. In his announcement post, the Crazy Rich Asians actor posted a series of photos showing Liv's growing baby bump with the caption, "2021 is already looking brighter."

The TV host and fitness instructor also took to her Instagram page to share the news, posting photos that appear to have been taken on a gorgeous bridge. "Such immense joy this little one has brought us already," Liv captioned the pictures. "Now we get to share it with you [hearts] We love you!"

This pregnancy announcement comes just a few months after the couple celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary. In August, Liv, who met Henry on New Year's Day in 2011, took to social media to share a selfie with her husband along with a sweet message. "It's the month of love for us," she wrote. "Happy Anniversary month baby @henrygolding Celebrating our #weday #everyday #tobegolding."

Back in 2018, Henry, 33, gushed to E! News about his "stunning" wife while at the premiere of his film, A Simple Favor. Liv, who accompanied him on the red carpet, also talked about seeing her husband on the big screen, asking, "What's not to love?"

"I love that everybody has been embracing him so well," she continued. "And you know, when you're put under the spotlight, a lot is blown up and a lot is shown. But there's only good and great character underneath there so, the charm just comes out. I'm just going to gush about him all day."

When asked how he knew Liv was "the one," Henry told E! News, "We knew within a year for sure. It's one of those things, you have a connection and a relationship and you just know."

