Henry Goldingis living his best life.

The Crazy Rich Asians star stood out in the crowd of A-listers in his dapper Ralph Lauren purple label tuxedo and white waist coat.

He and E! News' Giuliana Ranciccaught up at the 2019 Oscars, where Crazy Rich Asians was shockingly snubbed for Best Picture.

Nonetheless, Golding is overjoyed to be in the presence of Hollywood's biggest stars and he hopes that the highly-anticipated sequel will give the cast another shot at an Oscars nomination. "You know, it's wonderful to be able to stand next to everyone having a film like Crazy Rich Asians, makes such a big impact and goes to show we're worthy of the cinema so more to come, I hope."

Co-stars Michelle Yeoh, Constance Wuand Awkwafina are also present at the star-studded show, which is held at the Dolby Theater in the center of Hollywood, so it's safe to say the cast is going to be having fun. "It will be a good time," he predicts.