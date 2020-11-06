How Mom Wrote Off Anna Faris

Christy may be gone, but she's certainly not forgotten.

Mom returned for season eight on Thursday and revealed how Anna Faris was being written off. She's not dead or anything, but she has gone off to college to study law at Georgetown. Bonnie (Allison Janney) is not handling it well.

She acknowledged that she was going a little overboard in feeling that empty nest after driving her 42-year-old daughter to college, but she felt it all the same.

In an effort to distract herself, she invited all the ladies over for a slumber party to celebrate Tammy's (Kristen Johnston) birthday and the whole thing turned into a very middle school sort of mess, but the whole thing ended with a call from Christy, because even 42-year-old college students sometimes have to call their moms.

Seems like this show will be just fine with one less mom.