The Boys of New Girl Reunited and It Was Everything We Needed

Sometimes you just gotta get the band back together for a quick trip down memory lane.

The boys of New Girl reunited for a panel, which was presented by Roku at Vulture Festival, earlier this week and under the direction of creator Liz Meriwether, they reminisced about the good old (and occasionally terrifying) days of filming one of TV's most delightful comedies. Jake Johnson, Lamorne Morris, Max Greenfield and Damon Wayans Jr. promoted bathrobes (with some help from a phone call with New Girl guest star David Walton), wondered why on earth everyone thought Wayans' return to the show meant Morris might have to leave, and even swayed to the dulcet tunes of Greenfield's guitar playing.

They also revealed one of the weirdest feuds we heard of in 2020. The late Law & Order and Midnight Run star Dennis Farina played Nick's dad in two episodes of the series before his 2013 death, and apparently he was not a fan of Greenfield.

"He hated him in like a not funny way," Johnson said. "In like a scary, mean old Chicago guy way."