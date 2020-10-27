Bad Bunny On Breaking Down Stereotypes in the Latinx Community and His Dream of Starting a Fashion Line

Bad Bunny is the definition of star power.

Take a look at his eccentric fashion, his hit-making music and "yo hago lo que me da la gana" attitude—which was the essence and title of his sophomore album—and you'll notice why many want to emulate his path to global fame.

Put simply: There's just no denying El Conejo Malo is one-of-a-kind. And he knows it, too.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, the 26-year-old singer, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, opened up about challenging stereotypes, especially in the Latinx community, how he hopes to continue to "motivate people to be free" and more.

Plus, he shared details about his exciting new partnership. The Puerto Rican superstar is using his celebrity for good by joining forces with Cheetos to give back to the Latinx community with the "Deja Tu Huella" (Leave Your Mark) program. Through his Good Bunny Foundation, Bad Bunny and Cheetos have committed to donating $500,000.