Cheryl Burke Suffers Head Injury After "Hard Fall" During Dancing With the Stars Rehearsal

Cheryl Burke is ready to shimmy and shake after suffering a "hard fall" in rehearsals for Monday night's episode of Dancing With the Stars.

In a clip from tonight's episode shared by People, it's revealed that Cheryl and celeb partner A.J. McLean had a major scare when the pro slammed her head on the dance floor in the middle of rehearsals during Sunday night's rehearsal. In the sneak peek, the Backstreet Boys singer tells the cameras, "Cheryl and I were practicing during stage rehearsal and it did not go well... It happened so fast, I just heard her head hit the floor."

Paramedics attended to the dancer, with ABC cautioning at the time that Cheryl may not be able to perform during the villains-themed episode.

Cheryl addressed the fall on Twitter, hinting that she has recovered in time to perform. "Yesterday, I took a hard fall while rehearsing for #VillainsNight. It's one of those things that can happen in a split second," she wrote. "Thankfully, I have the best partner I could ask for that was there to pick me up off the ground. Keeping our fingers crossed for only planned mishaps during the show tonight!!"