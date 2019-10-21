ABC
by Lauren Piester | Mon., Oct. 21, 2019 7:45 PM
ABC
Several things are true about Dancing With the Stars this season.
First of all, most of the cast is very, very good. There are multiple frontrunners, multiple ties for highest score most weeks, and we've got no clue who's going to win this thing.
Second of all, having the judges decide which of the bottom two couples go home is absolutely, 100% an improvement on how it used to work, with votes and scores combining to just send someone home with no judge input, which is how talented dancing stars were sent home ridiculously early in the past.
Third of all, politics, stardom level, and popularity are fully irrelevant when it comes to dancing ability, which is related to the fact that controversial contestant Sean Spicer (whose role as White House press secretary arguably does not make him a star) is by far the worst dancer still on the show. If he landed in the bottom two with any other couple, he would be sent home. That's simply a fact.
Fourth, all but one of the contestants (Sailor Brinkley Cook) who have landed in the bottom two so far have been people of color.
Now that all that has been said, we are declaring that Dancing With the Stars voting is a mess.
ABC
Voting begins at the beginning of the show, with a separate number and hashtag for each couple. It ends right after the last dance, which means we're not even pretending we're voting for the dances themselves, because if that were true, the couple who danced that final dance would be in danger every single week, since there's barely any time to vote for them.
Plus, the West Coast can't even vote when the show is airing on the West Coast! If West Coasters want to vote, they have to vote for dances they don't get to watch for another three hours!
Contestants are begging fans to vote before the show has even begun, which begs the question of what the voting is even for. Is it just a popularity contest? A contest of Instagram followers? A contest for who begged for votes the most? A contest for who added the option as a "swipe up" more often?
(For the record, Ally Brooke has the most Instagram followers, followed by Karamo Brown, then Hannah Brown. Sean Spicer has the least of the remaining contestants.)
The show has always been a bit of a popularity contest, but this is so blatant that it makes us wonder what the point of the show even is. Is it to find the best celebrity dancer, or just the most popular b- or c-list celeb? Is it just to see who can tell the most emotional story? Is it to prove White House press secretaries can also be stars? Is it to tell the world who people like Bobby Bones are?
It was Sailor Brinkley Cook who went home tonight, after she landed in the bottom two long with Ally Brooke—a frontrunner if we had to declare one. But Sailor also tied for highest score of the night and was in the top four on the leaderboard for the past two weeks, meaning it makes no sense for her to have gone home tonight. But it also didn't make sense for Ally to go home, or for anyone besides Sean to leave.
Once Sean Spicer is gone, then it will really be anyone's game at any time (if Karamo Brown can keep up what he achieved this week—if not, he's likely the next one to go), which is when it might as well become a popularity contest after all, since the scores themselves can only go up so high.
Anyway, here we are, thinking too hard about Dancing With the Stars, wondering how we got here and whether our lives have any meaning at all.
Please see below for updates on how everyone is doing. If you'd like to know how we're doing, the answer is "not great, Bob."
ABC
Who is he? Actor, best known as Dawson from Dawson's Creek.
How's he doing? In week three, he earned a 23, but earned mostly sevens in week four, giving him a combined total of 51. James' Pirates of the Caribbean-themed dance scored him 26 out of 30, and the next week, he got a 27, putting him at the top of the leaderboard.
ABC
Who is he? An actor and comedian, known for Good Burger and for being the non-Kenan Thompson half of Kenan and Kel.
How's he doing? In week three he landed a 20, and also landed in the bottom two, but he turned it up in week four and tied for the highest score, bringing his total up to 52. Kel's "We're All in This Together" routine got him 26 out of 30, which he matched in week 6.
ABC
Who is she? A singer and member of Fifth Harmony.
How's she doing? Her Selena-inspired dance in week three earned her rave reviews and a 24, and she got all eights once again in week four, giving her a combined total of 56 out of 70. During Disney Night, Ally scored the highest—a 27 out of 30. She earned a 25 in week 6, putting her into third place for the week.
Article continues below
ABC
Who is she? An actress and comedian, best known as Meredith on The Office.
How's she doing: In week three, she tied with Ally Brooke for the top score, but struggled a bit with her Argentine Tango in week four, giving her a combined total of 50 out of 70. Kate's Mary Poppins routine got her 24 out of 30, and her Viennese Waltz in week 6 earned rave reviews and three nines!
ABC
Who is she? She's a country music star, and was the runner-up on season 10 of American Idol.
How's she doing? After week two, she was in third place with a total of 38. In week three, she landed a 20, and in week four, she tied for the highest score of the night, bringing her total to 52 out of 70. Lauren's The Little Mermaid routine in week five got her 23 out of 30, and her emotional tribute to her stepdad in week six earned her a 26.
ABC
Who is she? She was just the star of The Bachelorette!
How's she doing? In week three, she landed a 21, but took her "cheerleader dance" comments from Carrie Ann seriously and killed her paso doble, earning all eights and tying for the highest score of the night. She has a combined score of 53 out of 70. For her dance to "A Whole New World" during Disney Night, Hannah received a 25 out of 30, and week six's country samba earned her a 24.
Article continues below
ABC
Who is he? The culture expert on Queer Eye and a former star of The Real World.
How's he doing? He didn't do so well in week three with a 16. Week four gave him some better scores and he ended up with a combined total of 44 out of 70, and landed in the bottom two but was saved by the judges. His Lion King dance got a 21, and then it turned out that contemporary was his genre, because his week six dance earned him his first scores over a seven for a total of 25.
ABC
Who is he? He's the former White House press secretary.
How's he doing? In week three, he had a 15, and yet again earned all fives except for one kind six from guest judge Leah Remini in week four. That meant a combined score of 36 out of 70. For his Toy Story dance, he got a 19, and in week six, he got his highest score yet: a 21.
ABC
Who is she? The daughter of supermodel Christie Brinkley, who broke her arm ahead of the first episode and was replaced by her model daughter.
How's she doing? After week three, she added a score of 23. After a week four score of 31 out of 40, her combined score was 54 out of 70. As Cinderella in week five, she got a 24 out of 30, and in week six, she tied for first place with a 27.
Article continues below
ABC
Who is he? He's a former NBA forward (and former husband of Khloe Kardashian).
How's he doing? After week two, he was in last place with a total of 23. In week three, he was in last place with a 12. In week four, he was in last place with a 20, giving him a total combined score for those two weeks of 32 out of 70. After ending up in the bottom two with Karamo Brown, Lamar was eliminated in week four.
ABC
Who is he? He's a former NFL linebacker.
How's he doing? After week two, he was in third to last place with a total of 30. He had to withdraw in week three due to an injury.
ABC
Who is she? She's in The Supremes!
How's she doing? She was eliminated in week two, though she was definitely not the worst of the bunch with a total of 32.
Article continues below
Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?