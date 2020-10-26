Ryan Phillippe Throws Some Major Shade Ellen DeGeneres' Way While On a Jog

Did Ryan Phillippe have some Cruel Intentions when he set off on his jog this weekend?
The actor threw shade at talk show host Ellen DeGeneres on Instagram Saturday, Oct. 24. He posted to his Instagram Story a selfie that he took in front of an Ellen DeGeneres Show poster, writing for the caption, "And remember to be kind... Wait."
It was a rather pointed dig at the comedian, whose syndicated talk show was the subject of controversy this year.
In July, multiple current and former employees claimed the Ellen set was a "toxic" workplace, prompting Warner Bros. and a third party company to look into the allegations. Ellen went on to send a memo to staff, writing that she was "disappointed" to learn of the claims being made by employees. She stated, "For that, I am sorry. Anyone who knows me knows it's the opposite of what I believe and what I hoped for our show. As we've grown exponentially, I've not been able to stay on top of everything and relied on others to do their jobs as they knew I'd want them done. Clearly some didn't. That will now change and I'm committed to ensuring this does not happen again."
Additionally, it was revealed on July 30 that multiple employees had accused a select group of executive producers of sexual misconduct. Those individuals were later fired by Warner Bros., although they denied the accusations.
While Ellen herself was never the subject of accusations of any sort, the host apologized for not doing more to prevent wrongdoing on the set of her show.
During the 18th season premiere, she told the audience, "I learned that things happened here that never should have happened. I take that very seriously and I want to say I am so sorry to the people who were affected."
Ellen also acknowledged the rumors about her being rude, sharing that her "be kind" credo puts her in "a tricky position."
"The truth is I am that person that you see on TV," she said. "I am also a lot of other things. Sometimes I get sad; I get mad; I get anxious; I get frustrated; I get impatient and I am working on all of that. I am a work in progress, and I am especially working on the impatience thing. And it's not going well because it's not going fast enough, I'll tell you that."
Like Ryan, several other stars have spoken out against Ellen, including Everybody Loves Raymond actor Brad Garrett. He tweeted, "Sorry but it comes from the top @TheEllenShow Know more than one who were treated horribly by her."
