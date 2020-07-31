The Ellen DeGeneres Show Producers Accused of Sexual Misconduct by Former Employees

Former employees of The Ellen DeGeneres Show continue to come forward and describe their experiences working on Ellen DeGeneres' daytime talk show.

On Thursday evening, BuzzFeed News published a new investigation, in which dozens of former show employees anonymously claimed executive producers engaged in sexual misconduct and harassment.

According to the publication, nearly a dozen former employees said it was common for one producer (whose name E! News will not share) to make sexually explicit comments in the office. This producer went on to deny the claims made in BuzzFeed's article.

"BuzzFeed's filled with false claims that misrepresent me, my actions and all that I stand for. I categorically deny any kind of sexual impropriety," the producer's statement to E! News said in part. "I'm horrified that some of my attempts at humor may have caused offense."

"I have always aimed to treat everyone on the staff with kindness, inclusivity and respect," the producer continued. "In my whole time on the show, to my knowledge, I've never had a single HR or inter-personal complaint made about me, and I am devastated beyond belief that this kind of malicious and misleading article could be published."