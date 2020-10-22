Lake Bell and Husband Scott Campbell Break Up After 9 Years Together

Lake Bell and husband Scott Campbell are divorcing, according to a heartfelt message Lake posted on Instagram October 22.
"After 9 years together, 7 years married, 2 sparkling children...Scott and I are ending our marriage but continuing our loving family," she wrote. "With respect and thoughtful guidance, we will continue to be parental comrades in arms and best friends for all of our days."
Scott echoed the sentiment on his Instagram, writing, "Now we find ourselves ending our marriage and transitioning the love and friendship we've always had into a new chapter. All the feelings are felt. And I have invincible confidence in us as parental warriors and as best friends for all our days."
The Bless This Mess star married Scott, a celebrity tattoo artist whose clients include Jennifer Aniston and Courtney Love, in 2013. The couple shares daughter Nova, 6, and son Ozgood, 4.
In 2015, Lake told More that the two met while she was preparing for a role by getting inked.
"It's 6 a.m., no makeup, curlers in my hair. I walk in and see this guy, and I'm like, 'Are you kidding me?' I did not expect him to be smoking hot," she told the outlet. "I'm not naturally a tart, but suddenly the thought of having the tattoo in a more delicate area was enticing."
Lake previously opened up about parenting with Scott.
"My husband is, like, an awesome father," the How to Make it in America alum told Baby Center. "We co-parent. We both are doing it."
In an interview with Fatherly in 2019, Scott shared that he wants to provide a healthy example for the couple's daughter.
"Healthy male role models are so important to girls growing up," the artist explained to the outlet. "I want to be the best husband and dad I can be so she doesn't grow up dating s—y guys. I never talk down to her."
Even though the couple is no longer together, they are clearly committed to being the best parents they can be for their kids.