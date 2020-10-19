See Ashley Graham Strip Down In a Scandalous Bathroom Selfie

Ashley Graham is rocking her birthday suit for the ‘gram!

The plus-size model took to her Instagram on Oct. 18 to share her bare body in a scandalous bathroom selfie.

The short and simple "nakie big girl [waving hand sign emoji]" caption says it all. The post gained over 1.3 million likes and thousands of comments from fans applauding the A New Model author for embracing her body.

Earlier this year, the 32-year-old gave birth to her first child, Isaac Menelik Giovanni Ervin, with husband Justin Ervin, who she's been married to for 10 years.

"At 6:00pm on Saturday our lives changed for the better," she wrote on her Instagram story on Jan. 18. "Thank you for all your love and support during this incredible time."

In November 2019, Ashley revealed that she was having a baby boy on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"A boy," she shouted in excitement. "I'm having a boy! I'm going to be a mommy to a boy!"