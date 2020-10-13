Nicole Kidman Recalls Having a Double Date During Tom Cruise Marriage

On Oct. 13, Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant sat down with Marie Claire and chatted on Zoom about their upcoming HBO limited series The Undoing. During the 12-minute conversation, the Academy Award-winning actress and Notting Hill star reminisced about the first time they met, which coincidentally was during one of Nicole's more well-known relationships.
"We met in our 20s, Hugh," the Big Little Lies star remembered.
"Yes, we did. Was it that dinner at The Ivy in London? You, Tom Cruise—," he added.
"Yes. And you were with Liz—," Nicole continued.
Hugh confirmed, "Yeah, Elizabeth Hurley, and... I don't know. John Duigan? Who knows who was there?"
Nicole also remembered her sister, journalist Antonia Kidman, being present at the star-studded dinner.
The Zoom conversation is one of the rare occurrences where the 53-year-old actress talks about her rocky marriage to the Mission Impossible actor. Though the two have long since divorced, their marriage was once the talk of the town.
The Hollywood couple announced their separation in 2001 and divorced after 11 years of marriage and two adopted children, Isabella Kidman Cruise and Connor Cruise.
Nicole has since married Keith Urban, with whom she has two daughters, Sunday Rose Kidman Urban and Faith Margaret Kidman Urban. Tom later married Katie Holmes—with whom he had Suri Cruise—and has since been divorced.
Although the Kidman-Cruise marriage was historically rocky, the mother of four still recalled positive memories in her Oct. 5 interview with The New York Times.
"We were happily married through [Eyes Wide Shut]," she said. "We would go go-kart racing after those scenes. We'd rent out a place and go racing at 3 in the morning. I don't know what else to say. Maybe I don't have the ability to look back and dissect it. Or I'm not willing to."