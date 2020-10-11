Jennifer Aniston Shows Off Her Adorable New Family Member

Jennifer Aniston has a new man in her life, and boy, is he cute!

On Sunday, Oct. 11, the Morning Show star posted a video of her new dog to Instagram. In the post, the Labrador retriever pup is totally asleep, but somehow still chewing on his rawhide.

"Chesterfield, have you fallen asleep with your bone in your mouth?" Jennifer inquires. "I think you have."

The actress made it clear that this sleepy boy is in her house to stay.

"Hi! I'd like to introduce to you the newest member of our family….this is (a very tired) Lord Chesterfield," Jennifer wrote in the caption of the video. "He stole my heart immediately. A HUGE thank you to @wagmorpets for the incredible work you do. Grateful you take such great care of these rescues and find them their forever homes."

It's no surprise that Jennifer took home another dog. The TV star is huge animal lover, and last year, said goodbye to her German Shepherd Dolly.