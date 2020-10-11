Cardi B Kisses Offset During Lavish Birthday Party One Month After Filing for Divorce

In true Cardi B fashion, her 28th birthday celebration was lavish and over-the-top.

The "WAP" rapper jet set off to Vegas over the weekend to enjoy a fun and festive b-day with her friends and—wait for it—ex, Offset. The two, who broke up last month after Cardi filed for divorce, appeared to get cozy on Saturday, Oct. 10.

In fact, Offset shared several behind-the-scenes videos on Instagram Stories, which showed the Grammy winner dancing, laughing and having a good time. In his short clips, the "Press" rapper was dolled up with glam makeup and hair. She kept her outfit casual, though, as she rocked a grey asymmetrical bodysuit.

Later in the night, the two were photographed kissing and packing on the PDA.

While it's unclear if the duo has officially reconciled their romance, a source revealed that Offset not only put his love on display but he bought the star a Rolls Royce truck for her birthday.