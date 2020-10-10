Katharine McPheeMindy KalingE! People's Choice AwardsVideosPhotos

Katharine McPhee Just Seemingly Confirmed Her Pregnancy in a Super Subtle Way

Katharine McPhee can't have an Aperol Spritz, and it may be because she's expecting her first child with husband David Foster.

After much speculation, American Idol alum Katharine McPhee seemingly confirmed she's expecting her first child with husband David Foster. You just may have missed it on her Instagram story!

On Friday, Oct. 10, the Broadway star took to Instagram to share a gift she got from the spirits company Aperol Spritz. After gushing over the gift, which included a instructions on how to make the Italian cocktail, Katharine suggested that these ingredients would remain on her bar cart for quite some time. 

"I won't be drinking this for a while," Katharine said subtly in the video. "Wink, wink. But I'm so excited." 

Last week, Katharine and David drew speculation they are expecting after the husband and wife were spotted shopping for baby clothes. A source told E! News "Katharine has always wanted to be a mom and to have a baby with David," and that while the couple "weren't necessarily trying for a baby," they were open to it.

Katharine and David exchanged vows in June of 2019, but had a long history as friends and collaborators before they tied the knot. 

"Exactly 13 years ago today my very first single, 'Somewhere Over The Rainbow,' was released right after Idol. Today... I'm marrying the man who produced it," she posted on Instagram. "Life is full of beautiful coincidences, isn't it? Thank you for taking me over the rainbow, David."

Katharine is already stepmom to David's five children, including Barely Famous stars Erin and Sara Foster

Sara and Katharine are friends, with Sara—who is three years older than Katharine—joking about their new family relationship on Instagram

"When your mom refuses to dress age appropriately," Sara wrote on a pic of her and the singer in bikinis on vacation. 

With a new baby on the way, it seems the whole tightknit Foster family has something to look forward to. 

